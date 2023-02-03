John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 23.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 65,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 494.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 142,417 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 340,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 19,916 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,352,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 134,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE JHS opened at $11.68 on Friday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Increases Dividend

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.1377 dividend. This is a positive change from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

