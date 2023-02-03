Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 11,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

JNPR stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.94.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $27,576.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $199,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,023,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $27,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,586 shares of company stock valued at $594,539. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

