Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 118.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 44,764 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 43.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 103,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 31,101 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 157,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KELYA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kelly Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Kelly Services from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Northcoast Research lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered their price target on Kelly Services to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of KELYA opened at $18.84 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.98 million, a PE ratio of 94.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.01%.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

