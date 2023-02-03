Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 165 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,180,000 after purchasing an additional 778,289 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4,026.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,962,000 after purchasing an additional 674,405 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth approximately $40,466,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth approximately $29,271,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 50.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,042,000 after purchasing an additional 224,672 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE:RL opened at $126.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.38. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.23.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.14. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 41.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

