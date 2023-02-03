Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,080 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Main Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 23.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Price Performance

Shares of VGM stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $12.52.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.0411 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th.

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

