Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 6,298 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,419 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,493 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,614,000 after acquiring an additional 69,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,473,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,499 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8,028.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,035,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMFG. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SMFG opened at $8.67 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $9.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 15.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

