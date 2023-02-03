Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,141 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $9,774,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,002,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,701,826.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $9,774,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,002,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,701,826.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $238,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,863.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,661,120 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE NOG opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $534.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

