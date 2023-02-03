Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 49.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Roth Capital downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.78. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $53.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Acushnet had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $99,990,826.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,935,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,874,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $99,990,826.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,935,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,874,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,825,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

