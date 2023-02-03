Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILCV. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the second quarter worth $105,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the second quarter worth $252,000.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA ILCV opened at $67.22 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12-month low of $56.03 and a 12-month high of $70.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.02.

