Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,254 Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Stock Up 0.9 %

CBT stock opened at $77.36 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $59.65 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Cabot had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

