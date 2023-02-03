Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 391.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,397,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,259,000 after buying an additional 1,909,235 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 86.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,683,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,661,000 after buying an additional 1,245,024 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth $26,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth $23,989,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 39.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,109,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,352,000 after buying an additional 601,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEN. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.53.

WEN stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $23.78.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The company had revenue of $532.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

