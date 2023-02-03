Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $211,000 Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,475 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,384 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 18.4% during the third quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 16.2% during the third quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWN. Benchmark lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

About Southwestern Energy

NYSE:SWN opened at $5.34 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

