Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $213,000 Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $247.77 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $264.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.13.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

