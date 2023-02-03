Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $215,000 Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at $551,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 228,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

HOG stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.36.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading

