Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $216,000 Holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 795,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,532,000 after purchasing an additional 156,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 402.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 163,872 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 200,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 121,123 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 70,890 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 90,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DJD opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.76. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $48.12.

