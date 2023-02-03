Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $216,000 Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 19,525 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Loews by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE L opened at $60.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average is $56.42.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 7.12%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on L shares. StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

