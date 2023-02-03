Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,698 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 361.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.59. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $5.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.52) to €5.50 ($5.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($6.09) to €5.30 ($5.76) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

