Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $225,000 Stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 23,069 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack Levine purchased 10,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,371.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

BLNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Blink Charging to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Blink Charging to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

BLNK opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 3.04. Blink Charging Co. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $29.99.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.15 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 177.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.97%. On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

