Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $226,000 Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEA. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Lear by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lear by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Lear stock opened at $144.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $114.67 and a 12 month high of $176.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Lear’s payout ratio is 79.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lear from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $2,927,685.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,839.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $783,657.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $2,927,685.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,839.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,250. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

