Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $233,000 Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $9,597,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $4,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 86.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 283,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 131,217 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Insider Activity at Hercules Capital

In other Hercules Capital news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,416,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 946,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,404,153.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hercules Capital Stock Up 3.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTGC. StockNews.com upgraded Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hercules Capital

(Get Rating)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.