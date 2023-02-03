Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $235,000 Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Woodward by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after buying an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 757,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,028,000 after buying an additional 99,936 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Woodward by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 738,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,291,000 after buying an additional 46,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 605,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,577,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WWD opened at $106.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.52. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). Woodward had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 27.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WWD. TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

