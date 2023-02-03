Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $210,000 in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Toro by 336.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after acquiring an additional 719,203 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toro by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,198,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,218,000 after acquiring an additional 575,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Toro by 17.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,862,000 after acquiring an additional 476,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 1,983.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,090,000 after acquiring an additional 440,767 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TTC. Raymond James upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Toro Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:TTC opened at $114.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.81. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $2,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,644.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $706,747.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $2,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,644.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,359. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toro Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

