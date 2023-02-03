Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $217,000 in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RRX. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $156.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $165.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.16.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

See Also

