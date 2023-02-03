Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $228,000 in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 26,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 99,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $18.84 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92.

