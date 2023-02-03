Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 564.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 123,127 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 23,534 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period.
First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FEUZ opened at $40.37 on Friday. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $46.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.11.
First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Cuts Dividend
