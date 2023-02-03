Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAK. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the third quarter worth $15,537,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 296.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 126,964 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the second quarter worth $8,201,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the second quarter worth $4,658,000. Finally, LFS Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,509,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

IAK stock opened at $92.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.71. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $77.94 and a 12-month high of $94.83.

