Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Terex by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 23,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Terex to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

NYSE:TEX opened at $52.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.73. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50.

Terex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 19th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,032.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,064.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,032.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,171,750. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

