Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 10,795 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after acquiring an additional 997,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,139,000 after acquiring an additional 210,175 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,121,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,735,000 after acquiring an additional 376,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,542,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,651,000 after acquiring an additional 384,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.
Hanesbrands Stock Down 27.9 %
NYSE HBI opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.55. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08.
Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.10.
Hanesbrands Profile
Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.
Featured Articles
