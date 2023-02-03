Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 5,290,825 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,458,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,546,000 after buying an additional 167,660 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,192,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,058,000 after buying an additional 353,950 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $23,958,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 771,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,229 shares during the period.
iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA INTF opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.87. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $28.87.
