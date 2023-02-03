Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 917 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aspen Technology

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aspen Technology Trading Down 1.3 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $204.14 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.48 and a 1-year high of $263.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

