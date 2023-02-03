Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,989,000 after buying an additional 68,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,420,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,461,000 after buying an additional 107,215 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,846,000 after buying an additional 97,793 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CVR Energy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,489,000 after acquiring an additional 144,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

CVI stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.52. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Featured Articles

