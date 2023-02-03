Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 7,852 Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,852 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.94.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $30.27 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.63. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 756.94, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $676.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.84 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $301,555.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 119,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $301,555.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 119,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $270,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,731.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

