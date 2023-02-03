Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,466 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 10.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($20.43) to €10.90 ($11.85) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.48) to €16.00 ($17.39) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.65) to €18.50 ($20.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Shares of PHG opened at $18.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

