Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,179 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 307,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 32,367 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 87,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 19,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PTMC opened at $35.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.74. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $32.86.

