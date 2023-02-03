Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 186 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 26.4% in the second quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at about $533,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 2.4% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 2.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,307,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,296,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on JJSF. CL King raised their price target on J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

Shares of JJSF opened at $140.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $117.45 and a 1 year high of $165.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.45 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.52.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $351.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.70 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.13%.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

