Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTLO. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Portillo’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Portillo’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Portillo’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Portillo’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Portillo’s by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $545,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTLO opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. Portillo’s Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.17 and a beta of 2.12.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.07 million. Portillo’s had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Research analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

