Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCEF. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 864,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after buying an additional 332,326 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,608,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 113,743 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 796,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 47,825 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $23.03.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

