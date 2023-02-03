Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.99.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,345.45%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

