Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 143.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 104,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 61,716 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 55.5% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 543,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 194,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 5.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $207,547,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,672,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,725,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LSB Industries Price Performance

LSB Industries stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.64. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $27.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.87.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). LSB Industries had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $184.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on LSB Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on LSB Industries from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About LSB Industries

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.