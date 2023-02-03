Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 5.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 4.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 6.9% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the first quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 126.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ROM opened at $31.77 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $54.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

