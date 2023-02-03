Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,836 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GMED stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $81.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average is $66.27.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

