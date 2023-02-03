Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Bruker by 8.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Bruker by 3.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the third quarter valued at about $7,783,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Bruker by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $72.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.85. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.94.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Bruker had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,645.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

