KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,895.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 104,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 98,956 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,832.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 34,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 32,914 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5,847.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,867.3% in the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 52,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,962.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 21,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 20,545 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Up 7.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.22.

GOOG opened at $108.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $149.12.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.