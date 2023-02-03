Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Stake Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,851 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sir Richard Billing Dearlove sold 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,539.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOS opened at $7.34 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 64.98%. The company had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on KOS. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.77) to GBX 735 ($9.08) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.75.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

