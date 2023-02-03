KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KVH Industries were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 66.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 10.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 90,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on KVH Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered KVH Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised KVH Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

KVH Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ KVHI opened at $9.96 on Friday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $191.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.57.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $35.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

