L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Purchases A$357,484.39 in Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSFGet Rating) insider Raphael Lamm acquired 123,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.90 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of A$357,484.39 ($251,749.57).

  • On Monday, January 23rd, Raphael Lamm acquired 276,483 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.85 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of A$787,976.55 ($554,913.06).

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

