Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Buys 141 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,031 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.7% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 61,201 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 33,960 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,558 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 480,981 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $112,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 71,010 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $264.60 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.77.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

