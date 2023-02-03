Leisure Capital Management Purchases 18,522 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,933.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,522 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Leisure Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 22,990 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,903.4% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.6% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 175,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,752,000 after buying an additional 166,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $636,635,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,924.9% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 42,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 40,173 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.65. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $149.68.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

