Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Stock Holdings Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lemonade by 19.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lemonade by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Lemonade by 4.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Lemonade by 8.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lemonade by 91.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Lemonade to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

LMND opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.57. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $32.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.17 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 33.30% and a negative net margin of 145.44%. Equities analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

