LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) CEO Acquires $705,692.84 in Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 18,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.63 per share, for a total transaction of $705,692.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,300,003.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
LendingTree Stock Up 6.8 %
NASDAQ TREE opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.77. The company has a market capitalization of $574.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.90. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $130.63.
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.68 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 12.45%. Equities analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.
