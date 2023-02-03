LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) CEO Acquires $705,692.84 in Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 18,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.63 per share, for a total transaction of $705,692.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,300,003.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LendingTree Stock Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ TREE opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.77. The company has a market capitalization of $574.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.90. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $130.63.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.68 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 12.45%. Equities analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TREE shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on LendingTree from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LendingTree from $54.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingTree

(Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.